The Wheel of Time season 3 premiere date: September update

What could we stand to learn about The Wheel of Time season 3 over the course of September? There is a lot to anticipate here!

First and foremost, remember that filming for the fantasy epic has been done for a good while now. Just by virtue of that alone, you could assume that the show will return at almost any point. However, we’re here to remind you that Prime Video has shown no inkling at all that we’re going to see new episodes this year, which instead makes us think that we’re going to be waiting until 2025 to get it back. It is possible that it could be in January or February, though for us personally, we tend to think that spring is a little more likely just based on how long the gaps often are now between seasons.

Of course, we’re well-aware of the fact that this is the time that things do start to get a little bit more painful for fans. It has been more than a year now since the second season premiered and all things considered, there still is not that much in the way of footage out there. We at least hope that there are a few more teases thrown out before the end of the year as to what lies ahead.

One other thing that we’re absolutely hoping to get some clarity on soon is whether or not season 3 is going to be the final one. While we’re sure Amazon may want to see how it fares before deciding on the future, here’s a reminder that the long timeline for a show like this makes it so that you would like to get news sooner rather than later. The earlier that this happens, the better you can plan ahead.

