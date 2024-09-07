Outlander season 7 episode 9: Sam Heughan on eventual return

If you have read a lot of the headlines already when it comes to Outlander season 7 episode 9, nostalgia could be a primary selling point. Or, at the very least, that is going to be the way in which things look at first with Jamie, Claire, and Young Ian back in Scotland. They are going to be seeing a number of familiar faces, and also learn that the place that they left so many years ago is hardly the same.

With all of this being said, do not expect that the remainder of season 7 is going to be spent on the other side of the Atlantic. At some point, we’re going to be seeing some of these characters back in America, which makes a certain amount of sense when you think about the Revolution that is at hand.

In setting up the eventual return further to Entertainment Weekly, here is at least some of what Sam Heughan had to say:

“History pulls them back … We know that they can never avoid history, and they’re about to get more entwined in the American Revolution. They don’t get to rest long as old relationships and friendships are revisited or put to rest, and new ones are tested and broken as well.”

Even if we have the foresight of where events are going here (as does Claire), the stakes for the conflict are still enormously high. Just by being in America Caitriona Balfe’s character does run the risk of altering history and regardless of whatever big-brain questions there are about history versus reality, time can be fluid based on particular actions. The danger that everyone feels is real, and the only real hope that you can bank on here is that there is a season 8. Don’t our heroes have to make it for that particular point? We do tend to think so.

