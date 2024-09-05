Outlander season 7 episode 9 photos tease Lotte Verbeek return

We know that it has been an incredibly long wait already to see Outlander season 7 episode 9 arrive on Starz this November. Will some photos help to ease the wait? Well, at the very least, that is the sort of thing that you have to hope for, all things considered!

If you head over to the official Instagram for the show now, you can see images featuring a number of returning guest stars for the show, whether it be Nell Hudson (Laoghaire), Graham McTavish (Dougal), or Lotte Verbeek (Geillis). These are people who were iconic for the original season, and it should be quite fun to see how some of them are implemented within the next eight episodes — especially since not all of these characters are even still around.

The reasons for the callbacks in this chapter of Outlander are pretty much twofold at the moment. First and foremost, Jamie and Claire are going to be back in Scotland, which means that it easy to imagine them facing some flashbacks or ghosts from the past. Meanwhile, there was a time when season 7 was thought to be the final season and by virtue of that, the producers likely wanted to get some sort of curtain calls in there for people to enjoy.

No matter their roles in the story, we are excited for everything that this show will bring to the table moving forward, from nostalgia to drama to of course the Revolutionary War. This is all a rather incredible reminder of how quickly time has gone by, as we still remember an era in which it felt like the series was in the early days and we were all collectively working to spread the word. It has now cemented itself within broader TV history, and is also one of the most successful Starz series of all time.

