Outlander season 8: Caitriona Balfe on emotional final table read

As we noted on Monday, today is very much an extremely emotional time within the world of Outlander, and for good reason. For those unaware, the final table read for the series has taken place! The cast needs to shoot the remaining block of two episodes and after that, it is over.

We still cannot even begin to imagine the emotions that a lot of actors and crew members are feeling right now. Thanks to the extremely long days and shooting in difficult conditions, there is a real sense of family that comes through working on a series like this. you go through the highs and lows together as you work to create great art — and they have certainly done just yet. They’ve spent over a decade together and now, this part of the process is about to be over.

If you head over to Caitriona Balfe’s Instagram, you can see a thoughtful message from her about the final read-through, which also includes a number of thank-you messages to everyone who helped them all through.

While the end of production is of course a major goodbye, it is far from the only one. After all, there are still a lot of major events coming up for the show itself, including the premiere of season 7B in November. There are eight more episodes to come there and after that, season 8 will premiere at some point further on down the road. As for when that is going to be, the answer is simple: Far down the road. Personally, we tend to think there is a good chance that the Outlander: Blood of My Blood prequel comes out in 2025 and from there, season 8 airs in 2026. These could also be flipped, but it really comes down to whatever it is that Starz wants to do.

In the end, we do know already that this network can be rather unpredictable — and we aren’t sure that is going to be changing soon.

