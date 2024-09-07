Mayor of Kingstown season 4 renewal: September update

We’re almost a full week into September and yet, there are still questions linger about the future of Mayor of Kingstown season 4. Also, for a certain amount of good reason. Remember for a moment here that the third season set the stage for a very different chapter of this story. Not only are major adversaries like Milo and Konstantin dead, but so is Iris — this basically ensures that grief would be at least one part of what lies ahead.

So is there a chance that more news on the show’s future will be revealed between now and the end of the month? There are reasons for help and yet, nothing is guaranteed.

For the time being, perhaps the best thing that we can say about a season 4 is simply this: Creatively, there are more stories left to tell. We’ve heard showrunner Hugh Dillon say before that he and Taylor Sheridan have a much larger plan for Mayor of Kingstown and yet, we know that there is only so much control that they have in shaping this story. At the end of the day, Paramount+ are the ones in control and there are a lot of variables that they have to be looking at. Take, for starters, the viewership of season 3, but then also the budget. The streaming service is going through some big changes due to a possible sale of the parent company; this is, most likely, the primary reason nothing has been announced yet.

With all of that being said, we do still think that a season 4 renewal is either a sure thing or somewhat close to it; we would be shocked if we are stuck waiting until the end of the year before more news is announced. It could happen this month and if not then, October and November are clear possibilities.

