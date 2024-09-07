The Penguin spoilers: EP on creative freedom with adaptation

The premiere of The Penguin on HBO and Max later this month is something to be extremely excited about for many reasons. For starters, it is a chance to continue some of the story that we saw in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Yet, at the same time bring something different, as well. This is not going to be the same exact product, especially since Robert Pattinson may not even appear!

Instead, this is really all about how Oz Cobb comes into power in Gotham, and perhaps how he could be a threat for quite some time to come.

So is the series going to be some sort of straight-laced adaptation of a comic? It may make a certain amount of sense to think that, but this is not the sort of story being told here. Speaking on this a little further to Entertainment Weekly, here is what executive producer Lauren LeFranc had to say:

“There’s some great Penguin comics out there, but none are so seminal in the way that some of these other comics are — The Long Halloween and stories like that — that feel like you really would want that straight up adaptation. There was a lot of freedom in terms of how to shape Oz and what to create in terms of his backstory.”

Of course, we imagine that this creativity was a big part of the fun here and of course, it could also lead to opportunities to tell more stories within The Batman universe moving forward. We do not necessarily think that this is one of those shows that needs several seasons; yet, we would gladly love and embrace some other programs like this that tell the tale of some other signature baddies at the same time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

