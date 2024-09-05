The Penguin shares new teaser, schedule for HBO, Max

There is no denying that The Penguin is one of the most anticipated new series on HBO / Max this fall — and of course, we’re down for getting as much information as possible in advance.

For the sake of this article, why not talk the schedule for a moment? After all, what you are going to see here is a little bit different than your standard show at the premium-cable network, and that is something to be aware of here in advance.

First and foremost, know that the Colin Farrell limited series (a spin-off for The Batman) is going to be arriving on Thursday, September 19 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern both on HBO and Max. It is fairly unusual for big-budget HBO shows to premiere at this point, but there is a certain method to the madness here. After all, it has been confirmed in a new post on Twitter (see here) that starting on September 29, the show will move to Sundays at 9:00 p.m. — this is more known as the standard timeslot for many of the network’s big hits.

Odds are, the shift to Sundays at this point coincides with the new season of Industry coming to a close, as the series is currently on the air right now.

If you have not heard too much about this show yet…

Well, The Penguin is going to be about Oz Cobb’s rise to power in some ways, and it will be an unflinching look at Gotham on the ground level. One other important character to watch here is Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, someone who is looking to be a power player within her own right.

Just looking at the previews alone here shows Farrell’s versatility in a pretty significant manner. After all, remember how slick and sophisticated he appeared on Apple TV+’s Sugar a little earlier this year. Going from this role to Oz has to be quite a jump.

