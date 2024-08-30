The Penguin spoilers: Robert Pattinson will not appear

Just in case you were wondering why The Penguin is not going to be featuring Robert Pattinson in some capacity, let’s just say we have an answer.

Speaking in a new interview with SFX, showrunner and writer Lauren LeFranc gives a pretty clear explanation as to why you won’t be seeing the Batman here — which makes sense when you think about the depth and the focus of one product versus the other:

“I understand why people’s desire would be to have Batman, or to think that unless Batman’s in a show or a film then it doesn’t have the same punch … To me I think it packs a different punch. Matt’s films are through the lens of the Batman, so you’re high up, looking down on the city. It’s a different perspective. With Oz, you’re in the city streets, you’re in the grit and the muck and the grime. He’s looking up, wanting to claw his way to the top.”

Of course, this quote is not going to do much of anything to squelch the hunger that a lot of people are going to have to see Pattinson and understandably so. This is not some sort of slight against Oz or anything that is being present within this particular show. Instead, it is a simple reminder of the overall popularity of the character. Everyone wants Batman in everything, and of course we do think that there is going to be a certain desire to ensure that he is used selectively so that he does not end up being over-saturated.

Personally, we don’t mind only seeing the character in select spots, especially when you consider that there could be a lot of great villain-specific stories that don’t necessarily include him. Why shy away from some of those?

Do you think it is the right move to not have Robert Pattinson in The Penguin?

