Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, September 7, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We know that this is when there tends to be a good bit of hype around the show’s return. So are we about to see it back?

Well, here is where we have to come out with a little bit of unfortunate news: Even if you had hoped the series will be coming back tonight, it’s not — and you do still have to wait a little while. Hopefully, within the next month there will be sketches on the air alongside some big-name celebrity hosts. There are, after all, reasons aplenty to bring the show back now and soon! This is an election year and within that, the series is more culturally relevant than ever.

As we do get into the final weeks of the Saturday Night Live hiatus, one of the biggest questions we have is tied to cameos. We don’t expect that the series is going to feature Tim Walz or JD Vance on a weekly basis, so there may not be a need to have someone present throughout the fall as either of them. However, we’re sure that versions of them will turn up at least a couple of times — so who will be in that roles? Steve Martin has already turned down Walz, and there is a chance that they could just be played by current cast members. We expect that James Austin Johnson will be sticking around as Donald Trump, whereas Maya Rudolph is returning to play Kamala Harris.

The other big question at this point is who is going to host the premiere. Given that this is the 50th season, our personal preference is that you start off with an iconic former cast member like a Tina Fey, an Eddie Murphy, or a Will Ferrell. There will be time for other celebrities later.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion now on Saturday Night Live, including some recent cast exits

What do you most want to see on Saturday Night Live when the show returns?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







