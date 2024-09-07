Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Week 8 Veto players

The week 8 Power of Veto Competition is happening today in Big Brother 26 — so who is going to be taking part in it?

Yesterday proved itself to be an atypical day in the house, largely due to technical issues with the feeds likely caused by excessive heat and power outages in Southern California. The weather may still have an impact of the competition today, especially if the plan is for something super-physical like Otev. We’ll have a better sense of at least some of that in due time.

Without further ado now, let’s just talk about the Veto players. It took almost a good hour for the players in the house to actually say who was taking part here, but joining Head of Household Chelsie and nominees Angela and Kimo were Makensy, Quinn, and Rubina. Given that Leah was not picked, that’s incredibly good news for Chelsie — no one else will take Angela off the block. Meanwhile, T’kor not playing means that there are fewer people who would remove Kimo. Maybe Rubina, but who else?

Chelsie did confirm overnight that Leah will likely be the replacement nominee if she has to name one, but she may luck out somewhat with this draw. Quinn doesn’t need a bigger target on his back. Meanwhile, you could argue that Makensy may just want to win for the sake of her result. (If this is Otev, you do have to imagine that her height and athleticism would work in her advantage — but will she remember everything in the moment and have the right strategy?

Of course, from an entertainment standpoint we want to see the Veto used — that is one of the reasons why this season has been so fun. There’s been drama with this every single week, so why would we root for that to change now?

