The Lincoln Lawyer season 3: Is Andrea Freeman returning?

In the event you did not know already, The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 is going to be coming to Netflix on October 17. Isn’t that a cause for excitement? What also happens to be is getting a chance to learn more about some finer details behind the scenes, including the return of some popular characters!

Here is where we’ve got some great news — Yaya DaCosta is going to be back as Andrea Freeman moving into the new season! There could be some plot points that she’s involved in, but don’t quite expect her arc to be predictable in the slightest.

For a few more details on that, go ahead and check out what showrunner Ted Humphrey had to say to TVLine:

“Yes, Andrea Freeman will be returning in Season 3 … We loved the dynamic between her and Mickey as well, and she will play a very significant role — though in a somewhat different capacity than Season 2.”

It’s hard to be anywhere near surprised about the “different capacity” here, mostly because the producers should want to do everything in their power to keep you on your toes. Why wouldn’t they?

We wish that there was some substantial amount of information that we could hand over about the new season at this point but unfortunately, Netflix is not releasing much. Instead, here is all we’ve got for the time being:

Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the third season is based on the fifth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Gods of Guilt.

If you are familiar with the book series, that may be familiar to you! Otherwise, let’s just hope for a trailer soon — after all, the show isn’t that far away from coming back!

What do you most want to see moving into The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 over at Netflix?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

