Slow Horses season 4 spoilers: Star talks Hugo Weaving role

We’ve seen a lot spectacular characters through the first few seasons of Slow Horses, but one of the most magnetic may still be to come.

After all, moving forward on the Apple TV+ hit you are going to have a chance to see Hugo Weaving as a mysterious man named Harkness and while not may be clear about him yet, it does seem as though he is quite the force to be reckoned with. Just think about how some of the cast is speaking about him!

In a new interview with GamesRadar+, Christopher Chung (who plays the part of Roddy on the series) had the following to say about the Lord of the Rings alum coming on board:

“When I heard Hugo was doing it I was like that’s amazing, we are getting another Aussie on the show! But I think you are right that this definitely takes a more focused approach of having a villain as you say. He’s scary! I was really taken aback by it when I watched the first pass of the series – that’s not the elf I know!”

While we have not had a chance to see too much of Weaving in action as of yet, one thing does feel pretty clear — whatever is going on here is pretty darn personal. After all, we’ve seen this teased in so many ways already, and it certainly seems like that is a way to describe the mess that River Cartwright has gotten himself in with heading off to France. Someone tried to kill his grandfather David, and he may want a measure of revenge. Also, the motive behind the potential motive of David likely has to do with some events that transpired many years ago.

Given what we have seen on Slow Horses over the years, it does feel clear to us that some of the most dramatic moments are still to come.

