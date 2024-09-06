Slow Horses season 4 episode 2: Will it even more personal?

Based on what happened over the course of the Slow Horses season 4 premiere, it already feels like we’re in for a personal story. After all, River Cartwright’s grandfather seemingly shot him in the first part of the episode, though it was later revealed to be a different victim altogether.

So where will this story go? Well, we certainly think that in order to get a better understanding of what’s happening around David, you have to dive a little bit into the past. This could also impact Jackson Lamb given the history that these two share. Remember at the end of the day here what happened with Charles, and there’s a lot of messiness that could be dived into and examined.

While Gary Oldman cannot share details about everything that is coming up this season, he did share at least a few thoughts in a new interview with USA Today:

“It’s a season that becomes more personal (for Lamb), it’s now very close to home … We’ve now got a villain who is directly connected to influencing the Slow Horses … But overall, I’d say we’ve got the same chefs on the show, we’re just switching up the menu.”

Who will this villain be? Well, for now we’d say that this is one of those things that we still need to uncover but honestly, we’re excited to get more and more into that! As a matter of fact, you can argue that in general, there is so much that you can look forward to here across the board given that River is now in France, there are bombings still to figure out in the UK, and we are also very-much curious to learn if Catherine Standish is going to find her way back to Slough House or not.

What do you most want to see moving into Slow Horses season 4 episode 2 next week?

