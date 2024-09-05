Slow Horses season 4 episode 2: How much does Lamb know?

As you get yourselves prepared to see Slow Horses season 4 episode 2 on Apple TV+ coming up net week, why not talk Jackson Lamb? He is, after all, one of our favorite subjects to discuss! Gary Oldman’s character is a comedic force of nature, while also being somewhat half decent at his job. He leads Slough House, a merry band of misfits who are not always merry. Sometimes, they’re the most unhappy people around.

The big question moving forward this time around is simple: Is the entire organization in tatters? How much do they know about what one another are up to?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Slow Horses discussion — there will be weekly reviews all season!

At the end of episode 1, we learned that Lamb was 100% aware that River Cartwright was still alive, and he clearly had realized it long before arriving to Catherine Standish’s to learn that she was helping him / his grandfather David (who she also has a history with). When did he figure that out? He may have deduced it on his own based on the scene of River’s supposed “death.” Or, he may have learned it from River himself.

If that is the case, then we expect the next episode to start with Lamb cluing in the rest of Slough House as to what is happening. If he doesn’t do that, it raises some other big questions of his own. Take, for example, why he is hiding it. Is he afraid of a traitor, or that someone would spill the beans? Given that there are some new faces in the building, we’d understand some discretion — especially since it is still unclear who went after David in the first place.

Given that there are only five more episodes to go this season, we tend to think that things are going to move quickly…

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next Slow Horses episode

What do you most want to see moving into Slow Horses season 4 episode 2?

What do you think Lamb is going to do about River, if anything? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







