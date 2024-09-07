NCIS: Origins: Why is Mark Harmon’s Gibbs sharing his story?

In a little over a month, you are going to be seeing the premiere of NCIS: Origins over at CBS — so why wouldn’t you wonder about it now?

As many of you may know at this point, a good chunk of this story is going to be about the early days of Leroy Jethro Gibbs, and Mark Harmon is very much involved in making this show happen. Not only is he an executive producer behind the scenes alongside his son Sean, but he is also serving as the narrator! This does ensure his involvement, which is something we certainly appreciate.

Beyond just this, though, it does appear that there may be a larger reason why we are seeing this particular story play out. While these prequels do not necessarily need to have a reason to exist, we know that Young Sheldon invented one as it was revealed that the title character was writing a memoir later in life. According to a new report from TVLine, there may also be a reason why Gibbs himself is telling this story — we’ll have to see when exactly that is made clear, but rest assured that we are pretty curious about it already.

Personally, it is hard to imagine Gibbs being the sort who wants to just willingly talk about himself to a mass audience, so we find ourselves curious about that already — though we are equally curious as to whether not Harmon will be appearing on-screen on the original show anytime soon. He remains an executive producer on the show, and it is important to remember that this would be a pretty great opportunity to get some publicity for the prequel.

The premiere of NCIS: Origins is currently slated to arrive on Monday, October 14 on CBS.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS right now, including a behind-the-scenes tease for season 22

Are you planning to watch NCIS: Origins when it does eventually premiere over on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







