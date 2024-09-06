Beacon 23 canceled; no season 3 coming to MGM+

In what is sad but also fairly unsurprising news, you will not have a chance to see more of Beacon 23 over at MGM+.

According to a new report coming in right now from TVLine, the Stephan James – sci-fi series will not be coming back for more. The site notes that there is a chance the series is going to be coming back somewhere else, especially because these first two seasons were meant to be at Spectrum before navigating over their most-recent home.

With all of that being said, we do think that the future of Beacon 23 (based on the work of Hugh Howey) does carry with it some significant obstacles. While there were certainly some brilliant episodes through the first two seasons, the show also grew increasingly confusing over time, really to the point where you can argue that it did itself more harm than good. It grew difficult to follow, and that was without mentioning a lot of the limitations brought on by having such a limited amount of locations. (Also, having significantly less Lena Headey during the second season was a total shame.)

In addition to the end of this show, The Winter King (which was a co-production with ITV) is also not coming back to MGM+. We will see what the future holds here. We would not be surprised if the company, especially under the greater Amazon umbrella, really tries to lead into programming that is a little more similar to FROM, which is by far the biggest hit that they have. There is certainly a market out there for more horror-themed programming, and the company has to find a way to stand out in the midst of what remains an extremely crowded television market.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

