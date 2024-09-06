Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3: Will Clark Gregg return?

For those of you who have not heard already, production on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 is already underway. Isn’t that a cause for excitement? We tend to think so!

Of course, we know that there are a lot of questions about potential actors coming back for more — beyond the core cast obviously. Is Matthew Gray Gubler going to be back? That is the big question out there but for now, nothing is confirmed. The only thing that can be said is that the producers are eager to have him back at some point, and he also seems interested to return at some point. It is really just a matter of scheduling here.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine showrunner Erica Messer did not say anything more on a possible Gubler return. Meanwhile, she had the following to say about some notable guest stars from season 2:

“I’m hoping to get Clark [Gregg] back as our FBI director … And I’m never not going to want Felicity [Huffman as Jill Gideon], so we’ll see how we can work that in.”

To us, what makes Gregg so interesting is that his Director has a certain measure of moral ambiguity — he also recognizes that the BAU is just a tiny percentage of his overall responsibility. Seeing his go toe-to-toe with Prentiss again would absolutely be fun, and it is also a little bit easier to find a way to get him on board than someone like Huffman, who obviously could be a little bit hard to throw into the story depending on what it is.

As for whether or not we will find out the news on any of this soon, it really comes down to one big question: Does Paramount+ want the info out there in advance?

