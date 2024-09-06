Grotesquerie spoilers: Niecy Nash-Betts on Lois Tyron

With the premiere of Grotesquerie coming to FX on Wednesday, September 25, some details are finally starting to be revealed! Take, for example, what Niecy Nash-Betts is bringing to the table a Lois Tyron.

Before today, what we knew about the character was that she was some sort of tormented detective that collaborates with a nun to take on a particularly heinous character. Now, a few more details are clear about what’s going on with her both on and off the job.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Nash-Betts (who is re-teaming with Ryan Murphy after working with him on Dahmer) had the following to say about the part:

I love playing things that I have yet to play. Even though I’ve been a cop a couple times, this particular detective, the things that she’s dealing with in her personal life… She’s very troubled and very tortured, but at the same time, she has a big responsibility in this town that she lives in to try to stop these murders from happening. So there’s so many things that she’s grappling with in her home life and her marriage, so many things that she’s grappling with inside of herself. It almost appears as though the person committing these crimes is taunting her. So there is also a level of mental fatigue and anguish that she deals with.

Also within this interview, Niecy reveals that Courtney B. Vance is playing her husband on the series. However, there is still not a lot of clarity on the part played by NFL star Travis Kelce, who could very well be the killer or some other sort of sinister figure. The actress does indicate that Kelce really wanted to be super-prepared on the show and she did what she could to take him under her wing and help.

