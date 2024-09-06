Fallout season 2 premiere date: A September 2024 update

With us now in the month of September, can we go ahead and say that our appetite for Fallout season 2 news is growing? Through a lot of the press cycle over the past few months, one of the things we’ve heard time and time again is that there’s a real effort to get into the next chapter of the story as soon as possible. Work is already being done on the scripts, and we hope that all of this leads to more news about filming before too long.

After all, the stakes could not be higher moving into the next part of the story. Just consider where we are already! At the end of season 1, Hank took off towards New Vegas with Lucy on his tail. We as viewers learned that Vault-Tec is directly complicit in the nuclear apocalypse, which was something theorized based on the games. There are so many characters and stories that we are still eager to follow — it’s just a matter of which ones will get a proper spotlight.

One thing that will probably not get a spotlight in the near future is what is happening in regards to a premiere date. After all, we are at this point far too early on in the process. The most important thing that the producers can really do here is simply not rush anything along. This means working to ensure that they don’t get more episodes out there just for the sake of making everyone happy. Instead, just focus on matching the quality of season 1 with nods to the games, new creatures, and plenty of humor.

For the time being, our sentiment is that early 2026 is the most likely premiere date window for the new season. Even once filming is done, after all, post-production for a show like this does still take some time.

What do you most want to see moving into Fallout season 2?

Beyond just that, when do you think the show will premiere? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to also come back for other insight.

