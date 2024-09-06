Euphoria season 3 premiere date: A September 2024 update

Now that we are in September 2024, what more is there to say here about Euphoria season 3 over at HBO? This is, by far, one of the most important shows in the history of the network. It has also experienced one of the most tumultuous runs imaginable. There have been tabloid stories aplenty plus also some real-life tragedies that have greatly informed where things currently stand. All of this collectively is really hard to ignore.

The only major silver lining we can report on at this point is the fact that we at least know when production is starting up: This January. Does this mean that we are close to actually seeing the Zendaya drama back on the air? Hardly.

For the time being, let’s just say that the priority for HBO is going to be getting this show off the ground more so than announcing a premiere date. They have no real incentive to rush anything along at this particular moment. Our hope is that when January rolls around, we are going to get more thoughts in regards to the story or new characters. We’ll be lucky if more specifics about a premiere date are out there next summer. We personally believe that late 2025 / early 2026 is the most likely window for the next chapter, though we will have to wait and see if that materializes.

So many variables regarding the future of Euphoria are, after all, based on factors that still are not clear. We are talking here about the episode count and the length of the production shoot, as this determines how much post-production is required. From there, you also have whatever HBO feels to be a priority for its schedule. Personally, it does make sense for them to want it out at soon as possible — especially when we have endured such a long wait already!

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Euphoria now, including more thoughts from Sydney Sweeney

What do you most want to see moving into Euphoria season 3 over at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, come back here for some other insight that we don’t want you to miss.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







