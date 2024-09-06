Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS, September 6, 2024?

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? At this point, we more than understand wanting more of the series after such a long wait. Filming for the series is done! Why can’t we get some of these episodes already?

Of course, we would love nothing more than to see this happen and it will this fall. However, it’s not going to be tonight. The Donnie Wahlberg – Tom Selleck series is once again off the air, and it is going to remain in this situation until we get around to Friday, October 18. We may get some more details about the first episode back (a.k.a. season 14 episode 11) in the next couple of weeks.

So while we do prepare for the next chapter of the story here, we should go ahead and note that we are not anticipating any sort of enormous swings insofar as the story goes. All things considered, why would we? Perhaps more so than any other series on the air, Blue Bloods knows exactly what it is and likely sees no real reason to change anything in the immediate future. For the remaining eight episodes, it can just stick to its formula and tell compelling stories about the Reagans and the cases that they actively work in order to solve within the NYPD.

Do we think that we are going to be seeing some returning guest stars? Absolutely, as this is a show that has always had a keen understanding of its past and what viewers like to see. This is one of the reasons why we get a family dinner every week! Almost every major character should have a moment in the sun, and some familiar faces could help further in the send-off.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

