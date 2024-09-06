Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Why did Chelsie, Makensy flip?

We are coming off of one of the craziest Big Brother 26 episodes of the entire season, and we would certainly understand if there is confusion. Why did things play out the way that they did with Makensy and Chelsie flipping the vote?

What made this situation so unusual is that if there was a flip discussed in a Kimo / Joseph showdown, it was not shown on the feeds. T’kor and Chelsie may have had some discussions about it leading to the eviction show, but this may also be a rare instance where a decision was made in the moment after a speech — which almost never happens on this show.

With that, let’s turn to Makensy, since she is really the person that matters here the most as the swing. Chelsie had legitimate reasons to want Joseph out, from his arrogance to also the fact that he openly was aware of her strengths in the game. Makensy, meanwhile, seemed to be legitimately swayed by Kimo’s speech in the moment. This vote for her was a combination of 1) what Kimo did right tonight and 2) what Joseph did wrong the past few days, belittling her abilities in various conversations.

Really, this is one of those situations where it is hard to give one individual person credit for the flip. T’kor and Kimo deserve a nod for their social aptitude, while Joseph also deserves a lot of blame. Remember that Angela wanted to flip, too, but just didn’t think that the votes here there.

The only thing that we can say with full confidence here is that this game is going to keep on morphing and changing. While Chelsie is the best player this season, T’kor may be now in the best spot given that her two top allies are each still there — also, who is really targeting her specifically?

