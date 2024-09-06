Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Who won HoH, week 8?

Who is the new Head of Household on Big Brother 26 this week? We do think that we’re set at the moment for more chaos!

First and foremost, we should note that one person probably needs this more than anyone else: Leah. She’s never been on the block, but her decision to use the Veto led to her own ally leaving the game. She and Quinn both made a decision that is going to come back to bite them. Quinn was just in power, so there is not anything he can really do for himself now — unless Leah wins, he’s in big trouble.

There was no Head of Household Competition on the show tonight but with the AI Arena twist over, there is a chance that this could change moving forward. Given all the videos that the houseguests saw and listened to in the past 24 hours, there’s a chance this is a memory competition based largely on those. (Of course, it’d be funny if those were actually saved for the Veto later on. That could also end up being Otev.)

