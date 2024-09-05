Big Brother 26: Was Kimo Apaka, Joseph Rodriguez evicted?

Leading into tonight’s Big Brother 26 episode, it felt as though either Kimo Apaka or Joseph Rodriguez would be evicted. Sure, the AI Arena would have something to say for determining who was safe, but Rubina seemed to be largely safe no matter the circumstances.

So what was aiding her in the game this week? Some was campaigning, and some was the idea of a women’s alliance potentially coming together? She’s got a better social game than either of her block-mates; Joseph is okay versus Kimo, but his arrogance over the past few weeks has come back to bite him. It may be fun for us as viewers sometimes, but it is definitely not good for his game.

Of course, we are going to have some more insight as to what happens over the course of the episode; be sure to refresh this page!

AI Arena – It was the return of the competition that killed Michael in the game a couple of seasons ago! What we learned from that is that technique and patience were as important as speed. Rubina seemed to be most active early, and she ended up being the winner!

The eviction – We have another blindside! Chelsie and Makensy both flipped, and it felt like a lot of this was due to Kimo’s speech as well as Chelsie realizing that being close to T’kor could be a good move for her moving forward. This is still the most surprising vote-out of the entire season, and it also showed how much Quinn made a huge mistake for his game. He really is not good at being Head of Household!

The AI Arena is now over, for those wondering — moving forward, we are going to have more in the way of traditional Big Brother. Are you ready for that?

