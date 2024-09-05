Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Early HoH prep? (day 51)

As we close in on the conclusion of day 51 in the Big Brother 26 house, there is a lot of confusion coursing through the game.

Take, for example, when it comes to the state of the eviction vote. We still stand by what we’ve said over the past few days — if Kimo is on the block after the AI Arena, he goes. If it is Rubina versus Joseph, it could be a little more chaotic. Joseph’s gotten some reassurances, but you also have instances of people telling other players different things.

For now, the most important note here is that over the past hour as of this writing, the remaining players have seen a whole host of videos, including some featuring former houseguests like Lisa from this season. Odds are, this is geared in some way to the next Head of Household Competition, which could be memory-based.

So why would the backyard be closed for so long due to a memory competition? Well, you could make a crazy argument that these videos are actually for the Veto and producers are throwing a curveball; or, you could say that production has a small HoH set back there and then something huge for the Veto, which could very well be Otev this week. (Let’s send our best wishes to the crew out there, given that there are several days well over 100 degrees this week — it can’t be easy working in this.)

There is nothing more frustrating than watching a group of players studying together, and we’ve seen that time and time again. There are some people who certainly have a greater incentive to win this competition than others — take Joseph if he survives, or maybe even T’kor if she wants to exact some sort of vengeance on Quinn. The AI Arena is likely over this week so the game may pivot back to traditional Big Brother again soon.

