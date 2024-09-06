Big Brother 26: Where are Joseph Rodriguez goodbye messages?

About halfway through tonight’s Big Brother 26 episode, we thought it was clear that we’d be seeing Kimo Apaka’s eviction. He came across as a super-nice guy on the feeds but at the same time, never felt that equipped to play the social part of the game. He was way too reliant on T’kor and Rubina at times, and the only real hope he had of staying tonight was winning the AI Arena.

Well, color us surprised when Joseph Rodriguez was evicted instead! Makensy and/or Chelsie flipping after Kimo’s speech (if that is what happened) really shook things up and dramatically altered the game. Because of this, both Quinn nd Leah may be in some sort of trouble moving forward.

So while we’re sure that Joseph’s goodbye messages are not going to be as spicy as what we saw last week with Tucker, it makes sense to still want them. With that, when can you expect to actually see them?

Well, just like we’ve seen over the past few weeks of the game, the bulk of these messages are going to be on the show’s official Instagram page. (There were a handful of them that were shown tonight.) We are pretty sure at this point that Joseph will have some people mocking him for his arrogance in the game, especially since that was the biggest reason why someone like Makensy may have voted him out in the first place.

The good news for Joseph is that he is going to be leaving this game with at least some friends out there. Yet, also some regrets. He’s going to see people clowning him for his crush on Leah, and also for never quite understanding just what some of his pitfalls were. Even in the eviction interview with Julie tonight, he still seemed to be oblivious about the reasons for his downfall.

Related – See some more thoughts on tonight’s Big Brother eviction

What did you think about Kimo’s game overall on Big Brother 26?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







