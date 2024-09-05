Yellowjackets season 3 premiere date: September 2024 update

With us now several days into September 2024, are we getting closer to news on a Yellowjackets season 3 premiere date? Obviously, we’d love it if the show is back in the near future, given that it’s already been well over a year since the second season. Add to this the fact that there has long been this mythical “bonus episode” floating around in the ether.

So are we on the cusp of getting a big premiere-date announcement this month? It is definitely worth diving into a little bit further…

Let’s just start with the bad news: We won’t be revisiting the wilderness here at any point between now and the end of 2024. Showtime has already confirmed that, though there could be some wiggle room with the aforementioned bonus episode. We also tend to think that the odds are pretty low season 3 proper starts in January, unless the network wants to air both this show and Dexter: Original Sin (starting in December) at the same time.

For now, a lot of signs point towards Yellowjackets coming back in either February or March, mostly because this show has a quick turnaround after filming and we don’t see the network or Paramount+ being interested in stretching out the break between seasons longer than this. It is one of the biggest Showtime hits in the years and there are so many questions we know viewers want answers to. Take, for starters, if Natalie remains the Antler Queen or if the headdress rotates on some level.

Because 2025 is still so far away, a season 3 premiere date being revealed this month feels unlikely. Yet, it does still seem like there are a couple of other teases that could be dropped at some point. We’ll keep our eyes peeled for that.

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowjackets season 3 over on Showtime?

