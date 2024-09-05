Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: The Rubina, Joseph decision

Leading into tonight’s Big Brother 26 eviction show, we know that some eviction scenarios have been solidified for a while. For example, Kimo is almost certainly going no matter what if he remains on the lock.

What happens in the event that he wins the AI Arena? That is where things do get a little bit dodgier since both Rubina and Joseph have done their fair share of campaigning over the last little while. While Leah has plenty of incentive to keep Joseph and could encourage others to do the same, that only goes so far. Makensy has always been a swing vote this week, given that Rubina would have Kimo and T’kor on her side and Chelsie has also mostly been leaning that way. You only need four votes to send someone out!

Well, based on conversations that we’ve heard throughout the day now, it does seem like to a certain extent, the fate of Joseph may now be sealed if he remains on the block alongside Rubina after the Arena. Cam has suggested that he’s fine to take him out, and you have to credit both Chelsie and his new cuddle-buddy Makensy for the influence there. Joseph, Leah, and Quinn are almost as close a trio as Kimo, Rubina, and T’kor, and that’s without even mentioning that Rubina wants to support a lot of the women in the house. Chelsie remains the best player this season by a wide margin and getting what she wants in Joseph’s eviction would solidify this further. Also, it would create a little more chaos.

Has Joseph been an entertaining player this season? Sure, but there’s nothing that Big Brother fans love more than the downfall of someone who is aggressively arrogant. It is one thing (and fun often) to be cocky in the Diary Room; however, you can’t tell people like Angela and Makensy that they are no threats in the game and expect that to be okay.

