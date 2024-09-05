Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2 renewal: September 2024 update

At some point this September, is there a chance that we are going to hear more about a Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2? Let’s just say that we 100% want that. How in the world can we not?

Well, first and foremost, let’s start off here by noting the following: Even now, so many months following the end of season 1, not much has been said about the future. Even though a lot of other shows under the larger Taylor Sheridan umbrella have been renewed, nothing has happened here. That could be because the David Oyelowo series is being pinned as a limited series, even if there is technically more story that could be told about him.

What is another possible answer here? Well, that is rather simple in its own right — that this is a situation where Sheridan, Oyelowo, and showrunner Chad Feehan are talking about other installments that would revolve around a different Lawman. There are still SO many different possibilities there!

For the very reason spelled out above, we have a hard time moving into the rest of the month thinking that the Lawman franchise is just dead, especially since there are so many unique angles and stories that could still be told. The hard thing is simply going to be having the patience to see what else is decided, but the Western genre does feel, at least in a lot of ways, as popular as it has ever been. There has not really been all that much that has changed in that regard.

If we do see a renewal announced this month (as unlikely as that may seem), let’s cross our fingers and hope that this would lead to something more airing next year, when Paramount+ could need to content.

