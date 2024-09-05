Survivor 47 premiere: What’s one early change?

Just one day removed from getting the official cast for Survivor 47 on CBS, we now are starting to learn more about the twists.

Based on what we have seen throughout a lot of the “new era” of the show, there are occasionally some subtle shifts when it comes to the format and twist. We’ve seen that with the hourglass around the merge; for the sake of this article, we are talking about Sweat vs. Savvy, a decision that has been a part of the show for the past several seasons.

We’ll be the first to admit that these tasks feel a little meaningless and tired at the end of the day, and we’d rather just see the players spend the early part of the game getting to know each other as opposed to production getting in the way. We can’t necessarily say a new twist will be better, but it does seem like the team is doing something a little bit different.

In speaking about the subject further to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what host and executive producer Jeff Probst had to say:

“We’ve evolved Sweat vs. Savvy into something a little different this season … It’s the same goal, which is to earn tribe supplies for your camp, but the method for doing it is very different. It’s a nice, fresh idea. It’s fun to watch, very fun for the player to do.”

Apparently, one of the driving forces behind the twist is that it could excite young audiences and make them eager to play the show someday — which is something we understand. Of course, at the same time we hope that there is a continued balance between this and then also real trials and tribulations that a lot of people go through out in these conditions.

