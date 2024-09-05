The Diplomat season 2 teaser: Is Hal still alive?

As you prepare to see the arrival of The Diplomat season 2 on Netflix moving into October 31, why not answer a big question?

For the past several months, we know that one of the primary questions at the heart of the series was the life-or-death situation involving Rufus Sewell’s character of Hal. Were the writers really going to be killing off such an important character?

Well, as it turns out, the simple answer that we got to this is “no.” Hal is still alive! If you head over to the link here, you can see a teaser that confirms the character is out there and seemingly okay. Not only that, but we are getting set to see the debut of Allison Janney as the Vice President.

If you watched the first season, then you know already that The Diplomat is all about telling stories that are dark, intense, but also political and layered. Keri Russell will once again deliver the goods, and we are excited to see everything that is coming up. After all, the first season proved to be a rather substantial hit and all things considered, we have not had some absolutely insane gap between seasons. Hopefully, that will help people to stay on board the show.

After all, shouldn’t we all cross our fingers already for a season 3? We do think that there’s a good chance of that already. While we are a little bit concerned about the October 31 release date, remember that Netflix does not need people to watch immediately; instead, what matters the most is the total viewership within the first few weeks. Also, how many people watch the totality of the season from start to finish.

