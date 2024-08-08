The Diplomat season 2 premiere date, first details revealed

After months of speculation, the plans for The Diplomat season 2 have been officially locked in — and of course, there is a lot to be excited about.

First and foremost, we do have a premiere date — and it’s a certainly spooky one! The Keri Russell series is going to be back on October 31. Sure, this is not exactly a show themed around Halloween, but it doesn’t have to be. The real goal here is simply that it continues to find a way to entertain you with all sorts of thrilling drama themed around spycraft and/or international relations. We’ve said that it is the heir apparent to Homeland in some ways, and we’re excited to see more of what is ahead.

In a new interview with Netflix’s own Tudum, here is some of what creator Debora Cahn had to say to set the stage:

“Season 1 ended with Kate’s (Keri Russell) realization that the attack on a British warship [that] brought her to the UK wasn’t the work of a hostile nation — it was the British prime minister … Now she has to prove it.

“The US and the UK don’t spy on each other … In fact, they share all their intelligence. So how do you investigate the PM? Who do you trust?”

Cahn also goes further into the blast that happened at the end of season 1, as well:

“Kate’s colleagues and her almost-ex-husband (Rufus Sewell) are victims of a politically motivated attack in London that takes some lives and shatters the rest. The marriage she thought was over, the relationship she thought was beginning … all of it, in pieces.”

If this season is anything like what we had the first go-around, there is a particularly good chance that we’re going to have a hit. Let’s just hope that it will find a way here to live up to some of the hype.

