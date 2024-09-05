Is Jimmy Akingbola leaving Bel-Air, Geoffrey after season 3 finale?

Is Jimmy Akingbola leaving Bel-Air and his role of Geoffrey following the season 3 finale? If you’re wondering about that now, we get it!

After all, in the closing minutes of the episode on Peacock today the character was acting like he was taking off, and it appears that it’s happened now in order to protect both his family and also Phil’s. Of course, the irony here is that Will is now in grave danger after being kidnapped, which is one of many different cliffhangers we had in this episode. Remember that Aunt Viv is pregnant and Lamarcus is seemingly dead!

Now, the only thing that we can say about the Geoffrey situation is that for now, we have no indication that Akingbola is leaving the show for good. He could easily come back because of Will; remember that what he may think is the right thing to do is not necessarily it. This is one of the complexities that often comes through with a show like this, where characters are so layered and make either the right or wrong decision a lot of the time.

The thing that we believe the writers will probably try to do here is create a situation where there is a lot of uncertainty about Geoffrey’s future for most of the off-season; in other words, find a way to hold onto this secret for as long as they can. Granted, there also needs to be a season 4 renewal for anything more to actually happen at all and for the time being, nothing is even confirmed when it comes to that! A little bit of patience may be required, but we’re doing our best to hope that something will be announced before too long. The longer this limbo period lasts, the more difficult the wait will be.

