1923 season 2 premiere date: A September 2024 update

Now that we are into September 2024, is there about to be some good news to share in regards to 1923 season 2?

Well, the first thing that we should say here is pretty simple: We would not be shocked at all if you thought it was too early for news to be announced. It may be, given that filming is still underway! However, we should also note that a lot of other shows from the Taylor Sheridan world have been handed premiere dates fare earlier than we would have anticipated. Take, for example, the return of Lioness in October. Who anticipated that?

Because of everything we’ve already laid out, we’re not ruling out that possibility that 1923 comes back at some point in December, as we do not think that it will premiere prior to the arrive of the flagship Yellowstone in November. However, it still feels like January may be the optimal window here given that this allows Paramount to space out more of their programming. Yes, we know that Yellowstone is the Paramount Network and the prequel is Paramount+, but there may still be a need for allowing them to have more content over a longer period of time.

All in all, we tend to think the odds of major reveals this month are minimal; however, we’ll let you know if that changes.

One other interesting consideration here

Given that 1923 season 2 is the final one for the series, of course we wonder how that could end up impacting what Paramount+ does with the scheduling here. Do they decide to hold onto it a while as they develop the next prequel? It is possible. (There have already been discussions about more shows here after this one concludes.)

What do you most want to see moving into 1923 season 2 at Paramount?

