Dancing with the Stars 33: Is Stephen Nedoroscik the favorite?

Now that the entire cast of Dancing with the Stars 33 has been revealed, isn’t it time to talk possible favorites? Of course, there are a lot of interesting candidates here, but you have to look towards Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik perhaps first.

Why him? Well, Olympic gymnasts have a long history of doing incredibly well on this show, producing some of the better dancers that we have seen on the show over the years. While dancing requiring different skills, there is a proven work ethic and beyond just that, incredible athletic ability. Also, this is perfect timing given that Stephen is coming off of being one of the most successful American male gymnasts in quite some time.

So what is standing in his way at the moment? Well, even Simone Biles (the greatest gymnast arguably of all time) did not win the Mirrorball, even if she made it really far. He has a pro in Rylee Arnold who may not have the experience of some others on the show, but she does have the experience of a season on the job. We think that they will have a fun chemistry together without some of the nonsense that she had to deal with last season.

As for competition, you could say that Jenn Tran is going to be really motivated to do well after a traumatic end on The Bachelorette, and she is also going to get a ton of votes. Otherwise, we’d look in the direction of Chandler Kinney, someone who is young, talented, and has a partner in Brandon Armstrong who is likely highly motivated to make it really far this season. While Daniella Karagach may be the best choreographer for solo routines that the show has right now, her partner in Dwight Howard is extremely tall and that is going to make choreographing those routines an immense challenge.

Related – More on the Dancing with the Stars – Anna Delvey controversy

Do you think that Stephen Nedoroscik is going to win Dancing with the Stars 33?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







