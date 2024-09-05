Only Murders in the Building season 4: Who likes the secrets?

We are two episodes into Only Murders in the Building season 4 at present, and of course we’re eager to learn more about the central mystery already!

Who killed Sazz Pataki? At this point, it feels like there are a lot of suspects and at the same time, not that much of an actual motive for anyone. A part of the reason for this is that Charles may have been the actual target; meanwhile, we are still in the early going of the season. There will be more chances to take a larger look at people like Fish and the Sauce Family, and that is in addition to everyone working on the movie.

We do wonder sometimes how many cast members actually know what happens before starting a full season — there’s a chance that the trio might, mostly because Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin are executive producers. However, Michael Cyril Creighton (the one other series regular who plays Howard) made it clear he doesn’t want to know in advance! Here is what he had to say to The Hollywood Reporter:

I don’t know anything because I asked not to. I like to be surprised, and I like to find out episode by episode. I like to guess, and I’m always wrong. The first season, I was like, “I’m the killer, and I’m going to be killed.” I always think the whole world revolves around Howard, but I’m always wrong. But I know that the writers and the writers room and casting, and I assume the producers all know who the killer will be before the full season is even written because that’s how they get from A to B. But we keep it really secret on set. People don’t talk about it. People don’t know, and everybody spitballs their ideas.

One thing we are sure of at this point? Howard will be around the Arconia, and also that he’s going to have a ton of pets. That seems to be somewhat of a recurring theme at this point, no?

