Only Murders in the Building season 5: Selena Gomez on renewal

If you missed the news earlier tonight, an Only Murders in the Building season 5 is officially coming to Hulu — isn’t it nice to have the renewal now? It takes some uncertainty out of the picture and simply allows us the chance to really enjoy what is ahead here.

Also, we should go ahead and note that we’re happy about the fact that there is no indication yet that this is the final chapter. That could happen, but we’re eager to stick around with the trio for however long they want to make the show.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion — there are multiple videos a week all season!

To go along with the news of a renewal, why not hear about it from the cast? If you head over to the official Instagram now, you can see Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short all reveal the great news and have some fun banter. The three are all executive producers in addition to stars, and we do tend to think that they’ve all been aware for a while that it would likely be coming back.

Given the critical and commercial success of Only Murders in the Building, it does feel like we’ve reached a point where the series is going to go on for however long the cast wants it to. In theory, you can argue that there is no reason why it ever really has to end.

Because of the early renewal, we do tend to think that season 4 is going to end with some sort of cliffhanger — we’ll just have to wait and see if there is some sort of time jump that is coming along with that. (Given how season 4 is taking place almost immediately after season 3, it feels like there is a good chance of that.)

Related – Learn more now about the next Only Murders in the Building episode

How are you feeling right now about there being an Only Murders in the Building season 5 coming to Hulu?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







