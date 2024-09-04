Bad Monkey season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Yancy needs help

What can we saw about the journey ahead moving into Bad Monkey season 1 episode 6 on Apple TV+ next week? Well, there are a few different things that are worth thinking about here — which really should not be much of a shock.

While it is true that Vince Vaughn remains the star of the series as Yancy, the producers have done a good job of framing the story in a way where it is more about the ensemble. Everyone is getting an opportunity to shine and of course, that’s something that we’re grateful about … and it is also essential to the story as a lot of the pieces start to come together.

For a few details about what’s ahead in episode 4 (which is titled “Yo, Would You Tell Ms. Chase I Still Love Her Like Crazy”), be sure to look at the synopsis below:

In need of help, Yancy turns to Rogelio. Bonnie goes on the run. The Dragon Queen confronts Nick and Eve.

Obviously, if you know the book you have a build-in advantage on what’s ahead — but can’t the show also present some things in a surprising manner? We at least tend to think so.

How happy is Apple with the show so far?

We tend to think that they are thrilled, given that the first several episodes have seemingly performed rather well! There was a lot of uncertainty entering Bad Monkey due in part to the long time it took to get the show on the air, but viewers are responding. Now, the question of a season 2 of course gets dicey because you would basically need to tell the story of another book — it is either that, or you go rogue and try to do something independent, and that does create an array of problems of its own. There’s a lot to think about, and we’re eager to see what happens.

