Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 3 air date, schedule ahead

Tell Me Lies Season 2 picks up as Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) return to college, not speaking after their dramatic breakup at the start of the summer. Yet while very much at odds, they find themselves in a new version of their addictive dynamic – which is as infuriating as it is inescapable. Meanwhile, the story expands deeper into the lives of Lucy and Stephen’s friend group, as the fallout from Season One impacts all of their lives in unexpected ways.

So where are things going moving forward on the series? Well, the two-episode run this week was meant primarily to get everyone hooked on the show. Moving forward, the plan is to reveal new episodes on a weekly basis from here on out. While we know some streaming services do like to give you all the episodes at once, this is Hulu’s preferred model — just be happy we even got two episodes at once here, given that another show in Only Murders in the Building only gave you one to start and one a week the rest of the way.

Stephen baits Lucy as she attempts to rid herself of him once and for all. Wrigley and Pippa finally talk.

Is Tell Me Lies season 2 going to be when the show breaks out even more into the mainstream? At the moment, this is at least something that we’re left to wonder about since it feels like it is bubbling under the surface in some way, waiting to rise up and hit another peak.

