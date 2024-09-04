Only Murders in the Building season 4: EP talks Sazz, Charles

While Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 2 had plenty of comedy this week, there were also some dramatic moments. We also got more insight perhaps than ever on the relationship between Charles and Sazz.

Even though Charles may not have always thought about it all that much, his Brazzos stunt double was probably one of the best friends that he ever had. Sure, she also dated his exes and tried to be him at various points, but there was a loyalty there. There’s also guilt since he may have been the target here from the get-go and he is starting to realize that perhaps more than ever before.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion — there are multiple videos a week all season!

Speaking to The Wrap following episode 2, co-creator John Hoffman did his part to at least dive more into Charles’ mindset now — where things stand in his mind now, and also how he used Sazz’s ghost in his mind to help him confront this loss:

“I think going into that relationship, which Charles may have taken a bit for granted, and the idea that she could have been mistaken for him. That adds to the weight of it all that he can’t really look at … The only way to process it is with his friend that’s not there anymore. It keeps it light and is beautifully profound, hopefully.”

Now, Charles realizes more of what he must do — “tap in” and do everything in his power to get answers as to what really happened here. We do tend to think that this is going to be a hard journey for him trying to get answers still, with a big reason for that being the difficulties that come with confronting his own past.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Only Murders in the Building right now, including other episode 3 insight

What did you think about the events of Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







