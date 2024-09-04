The Rookie season 7 premiere date: September 2024 update

With us now into September, we are inevitably getting closer to learning more details about The Rookie season 7? Make no mistake that we want it … but are we actually going to have a chance to see it soon? That is a totally different story.

As many of you are probably aware already, the Nathan Fillion police drama is a part of ABC’s midseason lineup, which basically translates to mean that they are going to take their time before actually revealing when the series is back. Because the launch of the typical fall season has yet to begin, it feels like for now, we are a little bit too early into a spot where something more is going to be announced. A certain amount of patience is probably going to be required here — that much feels clear.

With all of this in mind, it does feel like the odds of there being some sort of specific premiere-date announcement this month are slim to none. A date (most likely January or February) is going to be announced later this fall — we would argue that it makes the most sense to make an announcement in November to give time to build up some hype.

As for what you are going to be seeing on the new season of the show, a lot of it will begin with seeing whether or not Bradford can work on himself in addition to doing his job. Some new recruits are going to find their way into the precinct, and that will keep Nolan and a lot of other people busy for at least the time being.

If there is one thing to hope for entering this month, it is that we get a chance to learn about some new guest stars — or, at the very least, returning faces.

