The Bachelorette finale impacted by Disney, DirecTV dispute

If you have DirecTV, let’s just say that you may be stuck waiting longer to see The Bachelorette on the air.

For those unaware, the popular provider is currently in the midst of a carriage dispute with ABC parent company Disney, one that has been underway for days and already impacted the airing of multiple college football games. This is the sort of thing that constantly leaves the internet up in arms when it happens, and this is far rom the first time that it has.

So who is at fault amidst this dispute? There’s never really a specific person to point to and instead, you have multiple parties digging in their feet. Disney will note that they simply want fair value for everything that they bring to the table programming-wise. Meanwhile, DirecTV will argue that Disney’s asking price is too high given how much of their own content has shifted to streaming. In a statement on their website, the company claims that one of their issues is Disney allegedly requiring consumers to pay for a lot of networks they would never even watch:

Disney dropped its content from DIRECTV, forcing you to pay for channels that you may not watch.

We’re working with Disney to reach a new agreement that will provide you with more flexible packages and lower-priced options in one simple experience.

What this means for tonight’s finale…

Unfortunately, you may need to subscribe to Hulu to see it tomorrow when it is available there. (Depending on your history as a customer there, you may or may not have a free trial available.) We do think a deal will eventually get done, but there is no evidence that it will be imminent. Where things could get more problematic is when it starts to impact Monday Night Football and the start of the new season next week.

Is your viewing of The Bachelorette finale impacted by this dispute?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







