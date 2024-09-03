The Night Agent season 2 premiere date: September 2024 update

Is there a good chance that we’re going to get news on The Night Agent season 2 at some point between now and the end of September?

At this point, it does feel somewhat easy to label the action thriller as one of Netflix’s most-anticipated shows, and for good reason! Remember that the first season proved to be a smash hit for them in the weeks after its release, and there are reasons aplenty to think we are about to get something similar moving forward. If you are the streaming service at this point, your top priority has to just be finding the right window to bring the show back — which is going to be easier said than done.

For now, we don’t see any evidence that The Night Agent season 2 is coming back this year — even if filming is done, it could take a little while to get the show back on the air. Also, Netflix may not feel a ton of pressure to do something more at this point given that they have Squid Game, The Diplomat, Outer Banks, and a number of other shows slated from now until the end of 2024. We tend to think that they are going to save season 2 here for the first few months of the new year and that’s fine.

Unfortunately, this does also probably mean that there is not going to be a lot of other news shared on what’s to come for at least a little while. It feels like for a show coming in 2025, it would need to be either October or November before a lot of substantial stuff to be revealed. Sure, this does leave us with a ton of great stuff to be excited for, but the crummy thing is that there’s still a lot of waiting to do in between.

