The Night Agent season 2 premiere date: Netflix’s next reveal?

What are the chances that The Night Agent season 2 ends up being the next big show to get a premiere date reveal? Let’s put it this way: We would not be shocked if you were out there wondering a lot about this.

After all, just think about a lot of the other big-time hits that have gotten some sort of big information drop over the past few weeks! We learned not too long ago that Squid Game season 2 is coming right after Christmas, whereas The Diplomat is set to arrive this fall. Meanwhile, today it was confirmed that Outer Banks season 4 is going to be split into halves, with the first part coming in October and the second in November.

When you think about all of this, it does make a certain amount of sense that The Night Agent will be next. The action thriller has been done production for a little while, and once upon a time, it actually did seem like it could be coming this year! Now a 2025 start date looks to be in the cards, and it makes a certain measure of sense for it to be Netflix’s marquee launch of the winter. If this happens, then expect a premiere reveal over the next two months.

Does this mean that it will be the next big show to get an announcement like this at the streaming service? Hardly, but knowing that it is coming alone may be reason enough for a certain measure of hype. We expect season 2 to be a continuation in some ways of season 1, with maybe a few interesting new additions brought in to stir things up — and to keep a lot of audiences on their toes at the same exact time.

