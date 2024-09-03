Only Murders in the Building season 4: EP talks Jan return

One of the most delightful things about Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 2 was, ironically, not something delightful for Charles. We are talking here about the epic return of Amy Ryan within this installment as Jan. She had broken out of prison, with the initial reason to be learning the truth about Sazz. She also opted against killing her ex-boyfriend, mostly because this is not something that Sazz would want.

Does this mean that Jan will never kill Charles? Well, that remains to be seen, but in this context, you can take her off the board.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, co-creator John Hoffman notes that the team “always did feel we had to [rule Jan out early]” this season, mostly because she would be an obvious suspect for many out there.

Hoffman also notes in this interview that a conversation between Sazz and Charles in episode 5 from last season could prove important:

“There are a couple of things that are brought up [in that scene] that point towards things that will be essential clues … She’s having a conversation with Charles about a ham radio, about some stuff that’s coming up on there….”

Also? Jan is not the only love interest he and Jan have shared, with another one being Cookie — who is still out there…

Where is Jan now?

That remains to be seen! We do tend to think that at this point, she is going to remain out there as a significant part of the story — even if you don’t see her. We do think that so long as Ryan is available, the show will love nothing more than to be able to bring her back in various contexts…

