Alien: Earth spoilers: FX shares new details, premiere date window

If you were not aware already, it absolutely feels like we’re in for something special with Alien: Earth over on FX.

After all, consider the following: This is a new series set within the world of the movie franchise, and it also takes place on (you guessed it) Earth — it is meant to be somewhat different from what we have seen before with this show, and we certainly hope that it can live up to some of the hype. One thing that makes up hopeful is the presence of Noah Hawley, who has been the writer / executive producer of other great shows like Fargo and Legion.

Now, let’s just set the stage further for what the Alien series is about. Check out the official logline below:

When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat.

Meanwhile, you can see a newly-released teaser for the series over here. If nothing else, it gives you another sense that the show is not skimping on the budget. FX is already working behind the scenes to make this a huge hit. Alien: Earth is such a priority that Hawley is already being tasked with looking ahead to a potential season 2. (Of course, we are hoping that there’s going to be more of Fargo as well … eventually.)

When is the show going to premiere?

Nothing has been confirmed on that at the moment, beyond that it is going to be arriving at some point next year. FX could announce something more specific either at the end of this year or early next. That’s where we also tend to think that we’re going to see more substantial previews that hype up what the show is really about.

Are you excited to see Alien: Earth premiere on FX?

Do you think it could be as good as anything else in the franchise? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







