Slow Horses season 4 premiere: Who died?

We know that everyone has been waiting for a pretty long time in order to see the Slow Horses season 4 premiere on Apple TV+. With that, the same can be said for a big question: Who actually died in Slough House? We knew from the teaser that someone would be gone, but it was a matter of who. Sure, Jackson Lamb didn’t sound that broken up about it when discussing the death in the teaser, but that is the guy’s general demeanor, no?

Luckily, the premiere did give us an answer to all of this … but not in the way that you would think.

As it turns out, the long-awaited season 4 premiere did not kill off anyone. Instead, the twist here was that it looked as though River Cartwright was shot by his own grandfather David, when it reality, that was not actually the case. A different man was killed, as the closing minutes showed River heading off to France looking for more information on one Adam Lockhead, whose passport he was in possession of.

Now, there are a lot of differing things to consider about this ending. We are to assume that the real River showed up to his grandfather’s soon after the other man was killed. However, did David (who seems to be suffering early symptoms of Alzheimer’s) recognize him at first? It seems like he at first reported the imposter as an intruder; however, after he shot him he legitimately thought that he may have killed his grandson.

Meanwhile, at what point did Lamb realize that River was still alive? The body in David’s house had their face blown off, and in the car upon leaving, Lamb actually looked distraught. However, at some point between this and seemingly before seeing the car at Standish’s, he started to have suspicions. Perhaps we’ll never know when some of those suspicions started to enter his mind — or if he has been in communication with River at all yet.

What did you think about the Slow Horses season 4 premiere, and the big River twist?

