Slow Horses season 4: Jack Lowden talks Gary Oldman

There is a little more than 24 hours to go until we see the Slow Horses season 4 premiere over on Apple TV+. What lies ahead?

Well, based on what happened in the trailers for what lies ahead here, it certainly feels like we’re going to be getting one of the most action-packed installments so far … there is a bombing at one point! Also, it seems as though someone in Slough House is going to die. Or, at the very least this is what Jackson Lamb thinks — we know that this is a show that could always gives you twists and turns.

What we can say at this point is that Gary Oldman is going to anchor the cast, no matter what form it takes. He has a ton of experience and through every minute of this show, he seems to be having the time of his life.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Jack Lowden indicates precisely how much fun working with Oldman truly is: “There’s a lot of effort that you don’t see with Gary. But Gary just goes for it. He’s not embarrassed.” He’s someone who clearly has the legacy and the body of work to never be embarrassed, and that is a good think given Lamb’s penchant for gas.

Yet, when you really think about it, a big part of what makes Slow Horses special is that almost all of the characters are swimming in some sort of imperfection. Lowden’s River Cartwright, for example, is the sort of guy who has failed time and time again on the job. Meanwhile, Roddy is the sort of guy who can’t move forward just because his attitude does not make him easy to work with.

