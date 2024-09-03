Ripley season 2 renewal: A September 2024 update

At some point between now and the end of September, is there a chance that a Ripley season 2 renewal will be announced?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is that there will definitely be a demand for us to get more of the series starring Andrew Scott. It’s true that the first batch of episodes was a limited series but at the same time, there are more books that could be adapted. That means that there could always be a metaphorical crack in the door for more adventures and capers.

At the moment, nothing has been revealed — but if there is an instance to discuss the future further, it will come this month. After all, the Emmys are weeks away and we tend to think that a good bit of the talent involved with Ripley will be there. If nothing else, we do think that’s when more questions could be asked.

Now, it is clear that this is a challenging show to put together. The first season took a long time to shoot, and that’s without even noting that it had a rather circuitous journey to air. Originally, this was meant to be on Showtime before eventually moving to Netflix. We hope that the Emmys will also be able to drive more viewership to the streaming service given that if that happens, it will allow perhaps more of an incentive to make more from a financial point of view.

If we do get more of the series…

Well, let’s just say that you would be waiting a long time! The earliest that we would expect the show back at this point would be 2026, mostly because of a lot of those filming challenges.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

