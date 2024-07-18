Ripley season 2 renewal: Will Emmy love alter future?

Following all of the Emmy nominations today, is there a good chance that a Ripley season 2 renewal is going to be announced?

After all, we do think that today was an excellent one for many reasons when it comes to the Netflix drama, as the show was nominated alongside cast members Andrew Scott and Dakota Fanning. It is true that the series has been nominated as a limited series and by virtue of that, you could argue that the show is not going to be coming back. However, at the same time can’t a lot of plans change? For the time being, that’s at least how we would look at things! There are multiple shows that can change their designation over time, with a great example of that being Presumed Innocent, which was recently renewed for another season.

We do personally think the attention paid to Ripley is going to convince Netflix to at least take a longer look at bringing the show back, but it really is going to come down to whether the producers and/or Scott want to press onward with another story. Given that there is a lot more source material out there, we personally tend to think the door could be open for something more. As for whether or not it is going to happen, we’ll just have to take a wait-and-see approach, as it may take time for everyone to be available and for them to be prepared to tell another chapter to this story.

Now if these nominations are used as evidence to make a season 2 happen, you have to wonder what good an Emmy win could actually do…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

